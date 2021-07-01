Napoleon Municipal Court
Brandon Whalen, 23, Swanton, was arraigned on a charge of escape; he waived his right to a preliminary hearing, case was bound over to grand jury. Bond continues as set, $1500 with condition: check in with adult probation to verify whereabouts.
Zebadiah E. Hoffman, 20, Liberty Center, arraigned on a charge of improperly handling a weapon in a vehicle; waived preliminary hearing, case was bound over to the Henry County Court of Common Pleas for further proceedings. Bond continues as previously set, defendant must check in with the court once a week by phone.
Kelly D. Moore, 44, Wauseon, arraigned for burglary; case dismissed without prejudice upon motion of the State of Ohio.
Kelly D. Jones, 34, 1000 Hopkins St., Defiance, arraigned on a charge of OVI 1; upon motion of defendant, charge dismissed with prejudice.
Carl Pippin III, 23, Fremont, arraigned on a charge of non-payment of taxes; pleaded no contest, found guilty. Ordered $75 fines plus court costs, sentenced 10 days jail (suspended with condition of taxes filed an paid to City of Napoleon for 2017 by Dec. 31, 2021).
Christian J. Rayoum, 22, Napoleon, arraigned on 13 charges: (1) criminal damaging: guilty; 90 days jail (30 suspended if no violations of criminal damaging in two years, bond applied to $250 fine plus court costs; (2) endangering children: guilty, 180 days jail (120 suspended), $250 fines plus court costs; (3) DUS non-Fra: guilty, 180 days jail (120 suspended if no DUS for two years), $250 fines plus court costs; (4) no operator’s license — dismissed as part of plea bargain; (5) reckless operation/disregard — dismissed in plea bargain; (6) non-payment of taxes: guilty, 30 days jail (20 suspended if no tax violations for two years, must file and pay 2018 taxes to City by Feb. 28, 2022); (7) obstructing official business — dismissed as part of plea bargain; (8) failure to comply: guilty, 180 days jail (120 suspended if no violations of failure to comply, probation one year), $250 fines plus costs added to bond; (9) resisting arrest — dismissed as part of plea bargain; (10) Penalty failure to appear: guilty, sentenced 180 days jail (120 suspended if no violations of failure to appear in two years, probation one year), $250 fine plus court costs; (11) FRA-Non compliant — dismissed as part of plea bargain; (12) driving under suspension — dismissed as part of plea deal; (13) failure to dim headlights — dismissed as part of plea negotiations. Jail time to be served concurrently, beginning 2 p.m., Thursday, July 1, 2021.
Rosa Mendoza, 33, Napoleon, arraigned on confinement of dog, found guilty. Ordered to pay $50 fines plus court costs.
Eric Wilkins, 42, Liberty Center, arraigned on a charge of menacing found guilty. Ordered to pay $250 fine plus costs; 10 days jail (suspended if no violations of menacing in two years, have no contact with alleged victim for one year).
Reynaldo Garcia, 66, 1803 Maumee Drive, Defiance, arraigned on crossing over a marked lane found guilty. Defendant pays $25 fine plus court costs before July 31.
Cody Jackson, 24, Deshler, arraigned for physical control M1, found guilty. $500 fines plus court costs, 30 days jail (27 suspended if no violations of OVI or physical control for 2 years). A second charge of no lights at night — dismissed.
Susan M. Moore, 34, Napoleon, arraigned for OVI/Low test M1, 6 pts., found guilty; $500 fines plus court costs, 90 days jail (84 suspended if no OVI in two years, three days in DIP within 60 days, operator’s license suspended one year); hit skip, OVI/high, falsification, and open container all dismissed as part of plea negotiations.
Jeffrey A. Rocha, 31, Napoleon, OVI — second in 10 years M1, guilty. $750 fines plus court costs, 180 days jail (170 suspended if no violations of OVI in two years, complete assessment with Recovery Services within 14 days and comply with); OVI/low -dismissed; cross over marked lane — dismissed.
Scott Torok, 26, Napoleon, FRA non compliance, guilty; ordered to pay $250 fine plus court costs.
Derek Hasenbalg, 26, Swanton, OVI 1 (0.151%), found guilty. $500 fine plus court costs, 30 days jail (27 suspended if no violations of OVI in two years, three days DIP within 60 days, operator’s license suspended for one year effective Mar. 18, 2021); OVI/low, and 35/25 speed — dismissed as part of pleas negotiations.
Zachary D. Metzger, 24, Liberty Center, physical control, guilty, $500 fine plus court costs, 30 days jail (27 suspended if no OVI or physical control for two years, serve three days in DIP within 60 days, operator’s license suspended six months; OVI/low, 67/55 — dismissed.
Nicholas E. Wiseman, 23, Liberty Center, arraigned on a failure to control, found guilty. $92.50 fine plus court costs.
Brittany P. Marroquin, 29, Liberty Center, arraigned on a charge of DUS non FRA, guilty. $250 fine plus court costs, 30 days jail (suspended if no violations of DUS for two years, must show proof of insurance on day of arraignment by 3:30 p.m.).
