Napoleon Municipal Court

Mark Gillingham, 22, Weston, was arraigned on a charge of domestic violence and the charge was dismissed with costs as part of plea negotiations. On a charge of driving under suspension (OVI), he was found guilty and fined $250, sentenced to 90 days jail with 87 suspended if no similar violations in two years. Report for jail Dec. 2, 6 p.m., operator's license suspended for six months, vehicle immobilized for 30 days.

Raul Salinas Sr., 53, Holgate, was arraigned on two charges: obstructing official business, pleaded no contest and fined $750, 60-day suspended sentence if no similar violations for two years, one year of probation; and misconduct at an emergency, $250 fine, 30-day suspended sentence if no similar violations for two years, one year of probation.

Erik Fry, 23, Westland, Mich., was arraigned on two charges: driving under suspension, $250 fine and 10-day suspended sentence if no similar violations in two years; and speed violation, 72/55, $50 fine.

Zane Behnfeldt, 18, Archbold, cited with passing stopped school bus, fined $250.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments