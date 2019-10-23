Napoleon Municipal Court 

Dismissed: David Martinez, 56, Napoleon, nuisance violation

Sentenced: Shane Machala, 28, Toledo, driving under suspension, $150 fine; Donta McQuillin, 43, Napoleon, criminal damaging, $50 fine; Aaron Fowler, 27, Napoleon, falsification, 90 days jail, $50 fine; Andy Bostic, 46, 24015 County Road A, traffic-control light, no fine; Staci MacGregor, 45, Napoleon, failure to yield, $25 fine;

Erik Johnson, 38, Napoleon, assured clear distance, $100 fine; driving without a license, $150 fine; invalid tag, no fine. 

Roy Muncy, 64, Liberty Center, OVI, $500 fine, 10 days jail, one-year license suspension; marked lanes, no fine. 

