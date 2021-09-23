Napoleon Municipal Court
Emily Gomez, 43, Napoleon, was arraigned on a charge of theft and found guilty. Gomez was fined $250 and sentenced to 180 days jail (165 suspended if no theft violations in two years). She shall not enter any Walmart and must pay restitution of $83.44 through the court to Walmart by Dec. 31. Gomez must report to CCNO at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 2.
Sierra Porter, 25, Napoleon, was arraigned and found guilty on a charge of obstructing official business. She was fined $250 and sentenced to 90 days jail (suspended if there are no violations of obstructing business in two years). Porter must pay $50/month starting Oct. 12. A second charge of crossing over a marked lane was dismissed with costs taxed to Porter.
Caleb Malosh, 27, Oakwood, arraigned on three charges: OVI/1st in 10 yr., found guilty and fined $500 with a sentence of 30 days jail (27 suspended if no OVI in two years, and must continue treatment with Maumee Valley until successfully discharged. Operator's license suspended for one year beginning Sept. 21, 2021, with driving privileges for work. Must report to CCNO on Sept. 30 at 4:30 p.m. to serve sentence. Other two charges, assured clear distance ahead and safety belt violation dismissed.
Aaron White Jr., 21, Spencerville, pleaded no contest on two charges and found guilty: driving under suspension, a fine $250 due by Oct. 12, and speed violation 72/55, fined $50.
Alex Yenser, 22, Holgate, pleaded no contest and found guilty on two charges: driving without a license, $250 fine, and no tail lights, no fine.
Larry Gingrich, 50, Napoleon, arraigned on two charges and found guilty: driving without a license, $250 fine, and speeding violation 96/70, $100 fine.
Dismissed: Deivy Umana-Martinez, age unknown, Napoleon, a charge of violating a protection order dismissed without prejudice and costs abated; Ryan Schalk, 49, Bowling Green, a charge of OVI/breath (low) was dismissed without prejudice.
