Napoleon Municipal Court
Brandon Morris, 22, Archbold, appeared via video on a charge of burglary, a second-degree felony, and waived his right to a preliminary hearing. The case was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court. His bond was continued.
John Blunk II, 51, Toledo, appeared on a charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony. A preliminary hearing was set for this afternoon. He was released on his own recognizance.
Sentenced: James Bischoff, 25, 1541 Westgate Drive, tax violation, $150 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Benjamin Fields, 30, Napoleon, tax violation $150 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Gilbert Fonseca, 38, Stryker, tax violation, $150 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Tommie Dean, 30, Napoleon, tax violation, $150 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Ricky Daniel Jr., 36, Napoleon, tax violation, $150 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Damien Damron, 28, Napoleon, tax violation, $150 fine, 30 days jail suspended.
Dismissed: Heidi Bertz, 36, Napoleon, tax violation; Jai Burger, 40, Woodburn, Ind., tax violation; Angela Weber, 38, Toledo, tax violation; Earnest Ferguson II, 35, Napoleon, tax violation; Susan Finnegan, 55, Napoleon, tax violation; Ashleigh Fite, 30, Napoleon, tax violation; Justin Double, 24, Hamler, 2 counts of tax violation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.