Napoleon Municipal Court

Brandon Morris, 22, Archbold, appeared via video on a charge of burglary, a second-degree felony, and waived his right to a preliminary hearing. The case was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court. His bond was continued.

John Blunk II, 51, Toledo, appeared on a charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony. A preliminary hearing was set for this afternoon. He was released on his own recognizance.

Sentenced: James Bischoff, 25, 1541 Westgate Drive, tax violation, $150 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Benjamin Fields, 30, Napoleon, tax violation $150 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Gilbert Fonseca, 38, Stryker, tax violation, $150 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Tommie Dean, 30, Napoleon, tax violation, $150 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Ricky Daniel Jr., 36, Napoleon, tax violation, $150 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Damien Damron, 28, Napoleon, tax violation, $150 fine, 30 days jail suspended.

Dismissed: Heidi Bertz, 36, Napoleon, tax violation; Jai Burger, 40, Woodburn, Ind., tax violation; Angela Weber, 38, Toledo, tax violation; Earnest Ferguson II, 35, Napoleon, tax violation; Susan Finnegan, 55, Napoleon, tax violation; Ashleigh Fite, 30, Napoleon, tax violation; Justin Double, 24, Hamler, 2 counts of tax violation.

