Napoleon Municipal Court
Sentenced: Desirae Pahl, 21, Columbus Grove, disorderly conduct, $150 fine; Paige Branham, 23, Napoleon, disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Jeffrey Schnipike, 29, Glandorf, water violation, $150 fine; Tania Bolich, 42, Napoleon, aggravated trespassing, $75 fine; Barry Bolich, 47, Napoleon, aggravated trespassing, $75 fine; Julius Moreno, 34, Napoleon, theft, $500 fine, one-year probation; Kelly Donley, 47, Napoleon, no insurance, $500 fine.
Eric Rodriguez, 30, Napoleon, aggravated menacing, $150 fine, 15 days jail; disorderly conduct, aggravated menacing, bstructing official business, dismissed.
