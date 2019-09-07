Napoleon Municipal Court
Adam Tebbe, 41, Toledo, appeared on one count each of possessing criminal tools, receiving stolen property and breaking and entering. He was granted court-appointed counsel and a preliminary hearing is set for Thursday at 1:30 p.m. Bond was set at $25,000 with no cash allowance on the condition Tebbe obey a temporary protection order.
