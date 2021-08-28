Napoleon Municipal Court
Daniel Pezzin, 32, Maumee, waived a preliminary hearing on two charges: vandalism and disorderly conduct. Both charges were bound over to the Henry County Court of Common Pleas with conditions: OR bond, Pezzin shall not enter the premises of Circle K in Napoleon, check in once a week with probation.
Estel Bullock, 45, Florida, waived preliminary hearing on a charge of burglary and the case was bound over to the Henry County Court of Common Pleas. OR bond with conditions: no contact with Pamela Miller, submit to GPS and abide with all conditions, shall not be within 1000 feet of 931 Daggett St., Napoleon.
Cody Boman, 25, Napoleon, fugitive from justice from Tennessee, waiver of extradition executed and will be transported within 30 days by Tennessee law enforcement. $60,000 bond continues.
Kyle Carpenter, 27, Napoleon, found guilty on a charge of FRA non compliance. Fined $250 and $90 court costs.
Donovan Malone, 19, Napoleon, arraigned on a charge of no operator's license, found guilty. Fined $250 and $90 court costs.
Octavio Gutierrez, 39, 1678 Cimarron Lane, Defiance, arraigned on two charges, found guilty on both: no operator's license, $50 fine and $97.50 court fees; speeding violation, 73/55, fined $250.
Kyle Keene, 33, Napoleon, arraigned on three accounts, guilty on all charges: OVI 1 br/0.119, Fined $500 and court costs $97.50, 30 days jail (27 suspended if no violations of OVI for two years, serve three days in drug intervention program within 60 days and comply, license suspended for one year effective Aug. 24, 2021, granted limited driving permission); speeding violation 62/55, no fine; crossing over marked lane, no fine.
