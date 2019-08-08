• Court Results
Napoleon Municipal Court
Dismissed: Brian Wagner, 33, Napoleon, two counts of nuisance violation; Andrew Nungester, 30, Napoleon, nuisance violation.
Sentenced: Kevin Ziegler, 35, no permanent address, criminal trespassing, $100 fine, credit for 17 days jail served; Carrie Walter, 42, Wauseon, nuisance violation, $50 fine; Jose Silva, 38, Deshler, disorderly conduct, $125 fine; John Karamol, 51, Deshler, fictitious plates, $50 fine; Trevor Carter, 19, Liberty Center, theft, $50 fine, 20 days jail; Jon Davis, 53, Napoleon, nuisance violation, $50 fine; James Gonzalez, 32, Napoleon, nuisance violation, $50 fine;
Christopher Cannode, 22, Napoleon, assault, $100 fine, credit for two days jail served; menacing, $100 fine; unlawful restraint, dismissed; assault, dismissed.
Timothy Bathurst, 30, New Bavaria, OVI, $800 fine, 10 days jail, one year probation, one-year license suspension; open container, $50 fine; marked lanes, dismissed; stop sign, dismissed.
Anthony Lotz, 38, Napoleon, assault, $250 fine, credit for one day jail served; aggravated menacing, dismissed.
Ethan Dunakin, 26, Napoleon, assault, $100 fine, credit for 10 days jail served; criminal mischief, dismissed.
William Borck II, 35, McClure, fictitious registration, $250 fine; possession of drugs, dismissed; invalid tag, dismissed.
James Sweeney, 24, Napoleon, physical control, $500 fine, three days jail; red light, dismissed.
