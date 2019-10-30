Napoleon Municipal Court
Dallas Solis, 22, no permanent address, had an initial appearance via video on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. Bond was set at $25,000 with no cash allowance. A preliminary hearing was set for Thursday. A temporary protection order was established and he was assigned a court-appointed attorney.
