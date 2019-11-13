Napoleon Municipal Court

Hayden Basinger, 20, Wauseon, appeared on a charge of theft, a fourth-degree felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 21 at 2 p.m. Bond was continued as previously set.

Floyd Cole, 58, McClure, appeared on a charge of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony. Cole waived his right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court. Bond was continued as previously set.

Kreg Markins, 30, Hamler, appeared on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Markins waived his right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court. Markins was released on his own recognizance until treatment as recommended by A Renewed Mind is available.

Dismissed: Frank Gutierrez, 27, Pemberville, income tax violation; Anthony Silva, 46, 1534 Westgate Drive, Defiance, income tax violation; Breanna Nicely, 26, Toledo, income tax violation; Gregory Dotts, 28, Bowling Green, income tax violation; Jason Prather, 41, Kokomo, Ind., no operator’s license; Alexander Hartman, 23, Custar, driving under suspension; Andrew Woods, 24, Hamler, driving under suspension; Matthew Newell, 34, Deshler, income tax violation; Mandi Kinne, 37, Napoleon, income tax violation; Norma Weis, 65, Napoleon, income tax violation.

Sentenced: Jason Horsley, 37, Deshler, disorderly conduct, $150 fine; Ronald Howard, 56, Napoleon, criminal trespassing, $250 fine; Crystal Brown, 37, Sherwood, physical control, $500 fine, six-month license suspension.

Cesario Martinez-Chavez, 58, Liberty Center, OVI, 10 days jail, $800 fine, one-year license suspension; hit/skip, crossing marked lanes, dismissed.

Derek Heckler, 19, Napoleon, aggravated menacing, $250 fine, credit for 14 days jail served, one-year probation; aggravated menacing, dismissed.

Timothy Campbell, 28, Columbus, boat violation, $250 fine; boat violation, dismissed.

John Bockelman, 33, Wauseon, physical control, $500 fine, one-year probation, six-month license suspension, must complete assessment with Recovery Services; OVI, disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Jared Bauman, 34, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $150 fine; crossing marked lanes, no fine.

Danielle Barrientes, 27, Leipsic, driving under suspension, $150 fine; failure to yield, $25 fine.

