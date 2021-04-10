Napoleon Municipal Court
Thomas J. Lubinski Jr., 47, Liberty Center, appeared in open court on two felony counts: felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and disrupting public services, a third-degree felony. Waiving rights to a preliminary hearing, the case was bound over to the Court of Common Pleas of Henry County. Bond continued as previously set.
Dustin Altman, 32, Napoleon, appeared in court on two charges: criminal damaging - dismissed with no costs; and a charge of theft, found guilty. Defendant was ordered to pay $250 fines and court costs by July 31, 2021. Sentenced 180 days jail (170 suspended, given 3 days credit time served with condition: no violations of theft, criminal damaging or failure to appear for two years. Defendant must pay restitution to the city of Napoleon).
Paul Goodman, 46, Napoleon, appeared in court on two charges: violating a protections order - found guilty. Ordered to pay $250 fines and court costs. Sentenced to 90 days jail (89 days suspended, given credit for one served with conditions: no violations of TPO in two years); a charge of domestic violence - dismissed, with costs to the defendant. TPO dissolves by operation of the law.
John Donovan, 63, Napoleon, appeared in court on two charges: open container - dismissed; OVI-1 refused - found guilty. Ordered to pay $500 fines and court costs by June 30, 2021. Sentenced 30 days jail (24 days suspended, and credit for 2 days served with condition: no OVI violations in two years; probation for one year; operator's license suspended for one year effective January 5, 2021; defendant granted limited driving privileges for work).
Matthew Johnson, 36, Archbold, appeared in open court on a charge of aggravated menacing - found guilty. Ordered to pay $250 fines and court costs. Sentenced to 180 days jail (170 suspended on condition no violations of aggravated menacing within two years; jail term starts 9 a.m. April 16, 2021; defendant must complete an assessment as recommended by probation).
Alyssa A. Brannon, 29, Wauseon, appeared on a charge of disorderly conduct - found guilty. The charge had been amended from the previous charge of domestic violence. Defendant ordered to pay $250 fines and court costs; sentenced to 30 days jail (suspended with conditions: no domestic violence or disorderly conduct within two years).
Richard W. Cordes, 63, appeared in open court on a charge of criminal trespassing - found guilty. Defendant ordered to pay $150 fines and court costs. Sentenced to 30 days jail to begin 9 a.m., April 16, 2021. Sentence to be served concurrently with another offense. Cordes shall have not contact with Joclynn Eash, and shall not enter any Walmart.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.