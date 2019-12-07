Napoleon Municipal Court 

Isaiah Paniagua, 28, Deshler, appeared on a charge of abduction, a third-degree felony. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court. Bond was continued as previously set at $25,000, on the condition that Paniagua does not enter any state park within Wood County. 

Shelby Dotson, 21, Napoleon, appeared on a charge of burglary, a second-degree felony. Dotson was granted court-appointed counsel and a preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday at 9 a.m. She was released on her own recognizance on the conditions that she have no contact with a named person, reside at a specified Napoleon address and comply with conditions set by CPS. 

Gary Eitzman, 52, Napoleon, appeared on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court. Bond was continued as previously set. 

Dismissed: Adam Colon, 39, Wauseon, income tax violation.

Sentenced: David Engard, 34, Leipsic, disorderly conduct, $100 fine; Sean Kilpatrick, 20, St. Clair Shores, Mich., assault, credit for two days jail served, $250 fine; Gordon Hanson, 68, Napoleon, expired tag, $25 fine.

Jessee Donnett, 34, Wauseon, physical control, $500 fine, three-day program; crossing the yellow line, open container, dismissed.

Estel Bullock, 44, Florida, aggravated menacing, nine days jail, $250 fine; escape, dismissed; obstructing official business, dismissed; disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Angela McLaughlin, 39, Toledo, speed, $150 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed.

Jacob Sholl, 29, 1122 S. Clinton St., driving under suspension, $150 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine. 

