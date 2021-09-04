James Sweeney, 26, Napoleon, arraigned on a charge of assault, found guilty. Fined $250 and $111.50 court costs. The charge was amended from sexual imposition, a third-degree misdemeanor, to assault, a first-degree misdemeanor, with 180 days jail (160 suspended). Sweeney was transported directly to CCNO. On a second, charge, OVI-2 refused, Sweeney was found guilty and fined $750 with $115 court costs. Sentenced to 180 days jail (160 suspended, if no OVI for two years, must complete assessment within seven days) time to be served consecutively with the previous case. A third case of OVI/refusal was dismissed as part of plea negotiations.
Heather Smart, 44, Napoleon, was arraigned on a charge of nuisance violation and pleaded no contest. She was fined $150 with $96 court costs, due by Sept. 10.
Micheal Lewis, 36, Napoleon, was arraigned on a charge of nuisance violation and pleaded no contest. Fined $200 with $96 court costs, due Sept. 10.
