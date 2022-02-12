Napoleon Municipal Court
Alek Souders, 24, Pemberville, FRA non-compliance, $150 fine; speeding 60/45, $30 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed.
Micheal Myerholtz, 52, Napoleon, aggravated menacing, $100 fine and 180 days jail/90 days suspended, credit for 11 days; using weapons while intoxicated, $100 fine and 180 days jail/90 days suspended, credit for 11 days. Defendant to be released to a treatment center for 30 days with credit for jail days, two years probation, no alcohol or weapons, no contact order, assessment for counseling after treatment, guns are to be given to daughter.
Misty Reynolds, 35, Napoleon, criminal trespassing, $50 fine, 10-day suspended sentence upon no similar violations for two years.
Christopher Nisely, 42, Toledo, physical control, $500 fine and 30 days jail/27 suspended/ three days credit for time served upon no violations for two years, no consumption of alcohol, attend three AA meetings a week for one year.
Kara Workman, 32, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $100 fine.
Kyle Kehle, 32, Swanton, no operator’s license, $500 fine; fictitious plates and prohibited turn, dismissed.
Haze Tansel, 50, Neapolis, disorderly conduct, $150 fine, 30 days jail/27 suspended and credit for three if no similar violations in one year.
Caleb Bockelman, 20, Napoleon, carrying a concealed weapon and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle preliminary hearings waived and bound over to the Henry County Common Pleas grand jury along with to other offenses involving underage consumption of alcohol and open container. He was released on bond and ordered to check in with adult probation once weekly.
Michael Eigsti, 43, Deshler, waived preliminary hearing on domestic violence and was bound over to grand jury. Released on bond with conditions: report weekly to probation, consume no alcohol or illicit drugs, submit to random drug screen, shall not reside with alleged victim.
Tyler McCabe, 27, Napoleon, waived preliminary hearings on possession of drugs and tampering with evidence. Both were bound over to a grand jury hearing in Henry County Common Pleas court, bond continued as previously set.
Morgan Jones, 21, Bowling Green, waived preliminary hearings on obstructing justice and possession of drugs. Both bound over to grand jury with bond set as previously set, check in weekly with probation and submit random drug screens.
Michelle Johnson, 37, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $250 fine.
