Khyle May-Shawn, 21, Detroit, Mich., was arraigned by video on a charge of failure to comply, a third-degree felony. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to the Henry County Common Pleas Court. Bond continued as previously set.

Fredrico Rocha, 51, Napoleon, appeared in open court on a charge of possession, a fifth-degree felony. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing and his case was bound over to the Henry County Common Pleas Court, bond continued as previously set.

Anthony Bell, 37, Taylor, Mich., appeared in open court on a charge of obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony, and failure to comply, a third-degree felony. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to the Common Pleas Court of Henry County with bond continued as previously set.

