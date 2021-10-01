Khyle May-Shawn, 21, Detroit, Mich., was arraigned by video on a charge of failure to comply, a third-degree felony. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to the Henry County Common Pleas Court. Bond continued as previously set.
Fredrico Rocha, 51, Napoleon, appeared in open court on a charge of possession, a fifth-degree felony. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing and his case was bound over to the Henry County Common Pleas Court, bond continued as previously set.
Anthony Bell, 37, Taylor, Mich., appeared in open court on a charge of obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony, and failure to comply, a third-degree felony. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to the Common Pleas Court of Henry County with bond continued as previously set.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.