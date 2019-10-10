Napoleon Municipal Court 

Sentenced: Christopher Arens, 27, Deshler, disorderly conduct, $150 fine, credit for one day jail served; Tammy Murray, 56, Holgate, two counts of animals running loose, $150 fine for each; Bradley Sowers, 24, Napoleon, nuisance violation, $75 fine; Daniel Barsan, 30, Belleville, Mich., truck off-route, $50 fine; Stephanie Gray, 36, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $150 fine.

Arland Meyer, 49, Napoleon, OVI, 30 days jail, $750 fine; open container, driving under suspension, dismissed.

Ronald Howard, 56, Napoleon, criminal trespassing, $150 fine, credit for one day jail served; two counts of criminal trespassing, dismissed. 

Robert Cowdrey, 47, Ottawa Lake, Mich., speed, $150 fine; safety belt, dismissed.

Load comments