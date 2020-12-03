Napoleon Municipal Court
John Jason, 53, Toledo, appeared on charges of obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony; and fleeing/eluding, a third-degree felony. Bond was set at $25,000 with a 10% cash allowance.
Brent Connolly, 31, Liberty Center, appeared on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A preliminary hearing was set for today.
Andrew Roumell, 42, Napoleon, appeared on a charge of assault, a second-degree felony. A preliminary hearing was set for today. Bond was set at $50,000.
Douglas Couture, 21, Napoleon, waived a preliminary hearing on a charge of possession of drugs and was bound over to common pleas court.
Sentenced: Sandra Perez, 3, Napoleon, failure to confine a dog, $70 fine.
Jennifer Buchhop, 48, Napoleon, city tax, $150 fine; disorderly conduct, $150 fine, 4 days jail.
Dismissed: Brett Freeman, 56, Napoleon, city tax; Ronald Bohmler, 32, Wauseon, telecommunications harassment; Ramyras Baiziunas, 34, Bryan, city tax; Jason Lutts, 38, Middle Point, identity fraud, falsification.
