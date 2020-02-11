Napoleon Municipal Court
Sentenced: Mackenzie Armey, 18, Liberty Center, invalid tag, $70 fine; Helen Borchardt, 18, Napoleon, possession of drug paraphernalia, $92 fine; Eli Hood, 18, McClure, disorderly conduct, no fine; Jayshaun Williams, 19, Findlay, violating a temporary permit, $90 fine.
Omar Ayala, 32, Anderson, Ind., no operator's license, $150 fine; no child restraint, $75 fine.
Michael Branham, 40, Holgate, driving under suspension, $25 fine; invalid tag, $25 fine.
Robert Thatcher Jr., 61, Swanton, disorderly conduct, $100 fine; OVI, $500 fine, four days jail, one-year license suspension; OVI, aggravated menacing, dismissed.
Christine Wright, 43, Deshler, FRA suspension, $250 fine; speed, $40 fine.
Jesus Rodriguez-Carlos, 33, Wauseon, no operator's license, $150 fine; no brake lights, $50 fine.
Dismissed: Nathan Whitehead, 30, Napoleon, domestic violence.
