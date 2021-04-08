Napoleon Municipal Court
Jasmine Leatherman, 19, Holgate, found guilty on a charge of disorderly conduct. Leatherman was ordered to pay $250 fines and court costs; she received 30 days jail with 29 days suspended and given credit for the one day incarcerated, on condition no violations of assault or disorderly conduct for two years.
Sean Geahlen, 28, Napoleon, found guilty on a charge of driving under suspension FRA. Ordered to pay $500 fines and court costs; 90 days jail (85 days suspended), on condition of no driving under suspension for two years, and payment of fines and costs by Aug. 31. OR bond continues until defendant reports to CCNO.
Jennifer McCabe, 33, Napoleon, case dismissed with prejudice. McCabe met obligation for filing and paying taxes for year 2018 to the City of Napoleon. Court costs assessed to defendant, $96.
Jessica Rausch, 51, Holgate, found guilty on a charge of disorderly conduct. Rausch was ordered to pay $75 fines and court costs by May 11.
Marion Howard, 74, Napoleon, found guilty on a charge of OVI. Ordered to pay on April 1, at court appearance, $500 fines and court costs; given 30 days jail (27 suspended); defendant may serve three days in the Driver Intervention Program, conditions: no OVI violations for two years, completion of assessment, operator's license suspended for one year beginning March 4.
Kory Stiner, 23, West Unity, on charge of carrying a concealed weapon — dismissed as part of plea negotiations; on charge of possessing drug paraphernalia - dismissed as part of plea negotiations; on traffic violation - dismissed as part of plea negotiations; on charge of OVI 1, a first-degree misdemeanor with six points — guilty. Defendant ordered to pay fines $500 and court costs. Sentenced 90 days jail (87 days suspended with conditions: no OVI violations for two years, enter three days Driver Intervention Program within 60 days, and complete a needs assessment).
Rickey Hall Jr., 22, Wauseon, on the charge of OVI 2 in a 10-year period — guilty. Defendant ordered to pay fines $525 and court costs by June 30, 2021; sentenced 90 days jail (80 days suspended with conditions: no OVI violations within two-year period, must complete Driver Intervention Program).
Andrea Hicks, 32, 921 Greenbriar Lane, Defiance, on two charges: of possession of drugs — guilty. Ordered to pay fines $100 and court costs. On the charge of possession of drug paraphernalia — guilty. Ordered to pay $100 fines and court costs; on the charge of driving under suspension FRA — guilty. Ordered to pay $250 fines and court costs; sentenced 30 days jail (suspended with conditions: no violations of DUS in two years).
John Sleigh, 49, Holgate, found guilty on two charges: reckless operation and disregard of safety, ordered to pay $75 fines and court costs by June 30, 2021; failure to yield at a stop sign, ordered to pays $50 fines and court costs by June 30, 2021.
Cory Spychalski, 31, Grand Rapids, found guilty on two charges: driving without an operator's license, ordered to pay $250 fines and court costs by April 5; excessive speed, ordered to pay $50 fine by April 5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.