Napoleon Municipal Court
Marion Kauffman, 48, 27018 Ohio 281, Defiance, failure to control, fined $100.
Christopher Mortemore, 39, Napoleon, driving under suspension-non compliance, fined $75; fictitious plates, no-contest, fined $100.
Kristian Davis, 24, McClure, disorderly conduct, dismissed without prejudice and court costs abated.
Charles Grater, 62, McClure, disorderly conduct, dismissed without prejudice and court costs abated.
Rocha Frederico Jr., 51, Napoleon, aggravated menacing, fined $250, sentenced 180 days/150 suspended/credit for 17 days if no violations of any criminal offenses in two years; second charge aggravated menacing, dismissed; failure to appear, dismissed.
Melvin Rayoum, 28, Napoleon, assault, dismissed without prejudice and court costs abated.
Zachary Strall, 25, no known address, obstructing official business, fined $250, sentenced 90 days jail/80 suspended/credit two days if no criminal offenses in two years. Begin payment after incarceration; penalty failure to appear, dismissed.
Brandon Huey, 34, Holgate, domestic violence, no-contest, $250 fine, 180 days jail/170 suspended/credit for 10 days if no violations of domestic violence or child endangerment for two years.
Nichol Porter, 43, Deshler, criminal damaging, no-contest, $250 fine.
Luis Alvarado Guzman, 23, Austin, Texas, OVI 1 refused, fined $375, sentenced 30 days jail/nine days suspended/credit for 21 days if no similar violations in one year, operator's license suspended one year effective Jan. 27, 2022; drug abuse, dismissed; open container, dismissed; driving without a license, dismissed; failure to control.
Blayne Spoors, 23, Leipsic, failure to file required report, no-contest, fined $50; failure to control, fined $50.
Jason Middleton, 41, Bryan, no operator's license, fined $150.
Haley Brown, 31, passing a stopped school bus, fined $100.
