Austin Wilkins, 26, Napoleon, had preliminary hearing scheduled for Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. on a charge of endangering children, a third-degree felony. He was given an appearance bond of $10,000 and ordered to have no contact with the protected persons in the protection order.
Sentenced: Adante Warren, 27, Napoleon, disorderly conduct, 30 days jail suspended, $100 fine; Sarah Stacy, 31, Lancaster, disorderly conduct, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Kelly Miller, 41, Napoleon, OVI, $375 fine, 30 days jail/27 days suspended/three days DIP.
David Triggs, 42, Napoleon, criminal damaging, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended; menacing and disorderly conduct, dismissed.
Jason Hohenberger, 48, Holgate, disorderly conduct, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Levaughn Brunson, 22, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $100 fine, 30 days jail suspended.
Derek Guerra, 29, Napoleon, violating a protection order, $250 fine, 90 days jail suspended; driving under suspension, invalid tag, leaving the scene, dismissed.
Jessica Minard, 40, Deshler, OVI, $375 fine, 30 days jail/27 days suspended/three days driver intervention program (DIP); failure to control and no safety belt, dismissed.
Dismissed: Dustin Coressel, 29, Deshler, criminal trespassing; Crystal Reyes, 32, Liberty Center, endangering children; Paul Bialy, 39, Liberty Center, endangering children; Tony Byrd Jr., 40, Napoleon, assault; and Sarah Corser, 21, Maumee, OVI, failure to control.
