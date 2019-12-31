• Court Results
Napoleon Municipal Court
Billy Wilson, 41, Hamler, appeared on a charge of tampering, a third-degree felony. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court. Wilson was released on his own recognizance and ordered to report to Recovery Services within 48 hours and comply with all recommendations.
James Bowers, 30, Holgate, appeared by video on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony. Bowers was granted court-appointed counsel and a preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 6 at 1:30 p.m. Bond was set at $75,000 with no cash allowance on the conditions that he have no contact with the alleged victim and does not enter the village of Holgate.
