Napoleon Municipal Court
Joseph Rodriguez, 59, no known address, appeared on a charge of rape and he waived the preliminary hearing. The case was bound over to the Henry County Common Pleas Court for further proceedings with bond continued as previously set, $100,000.
Tesha Brown, 20, Napoleon, on a charge of domestic violence, the case was dismissed without prejudice with court costs abated.
Sandra Strall, 44, Napoleon, arraigned on a charge of permitting drug use, pleaded no-contest. Strall was fined $250 and given a 180-day suspended sentence if no similar crimes are committed in two years. Additionally, Zach Strall shall not be within 1000 ft. of the defendant's residence for two years and she shall permit no illegal drug use on her property.
Antonio Valdez, 19, Napoleon, found guilty on a charge of unauthorized use of property. Fined $250 and 30-day suspended sentence upon no similar violations. One other charge, contributing was dismissed.
Erica Hernandez, 33, Perrysburg, pleaded no-contest to disorderly conduct, a fourth-degree misdemeanor, fined $250 and 90 days jail with 60 days suspended if no similar violations in two years. Pleaded no-contest to criminal trespassing, fined $100 and 30 days jail with 20 days suspended upon no similar violations in two years. Two sentences run concurrently.
Jan Heddaeus, 67, Napoleon, guilty on a charge of OVI-low, $375 fine and 30 days jail with 27 suspended if no similar violations in two years. May serve three days in driver intervention program. Failure to control and OVI/urine 0.403%, dismissed.
Peter Worthy, 60, Deshler, guilty of failure to control, fined $92.50.
Christopher Baird, 36, Pemberville, found guilty on two charges: driving under suspension (FRA) $200 fine and 30 days jail with 27 suspended, credit for three days, if no similar violations in one year; and speed violation 69/55, fined $50.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.