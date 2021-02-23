Napoleon Municipal Court
Sentenced: Kip Williams, 46, Hamilton, Ind., aggravated menacing, $350 fine, 2 days jail; Ashok Yalamanchili, 38, Napoleon, disorderly conduct, $100 fine, 2 days jail; Morgan Weisenburger, 21, 1688 Mystic Cove, permitting operation by an unlicensed driver, $75 fine; Amanda Lyon, 37, Fayette, no operator's license, $150 fine.
Armando Hernandez-Doan, 26, 1688 Mystic Cove, possession of drugs, $150 fine; driving under suspension, $150 fine, 3 days jail; speed, $50.
Bill Wilson, 43, Hamler, unauthorized use, $150 fine, 30 days jail suspended; criminal damaging, dismissed; placing injurious material on the roadway, $150 fine.
Katrina Williams, 24, Napoleon, disorderly conduct, $150 fine, 30 days jail suspended; menacing, $150 fine, 30 days jail suspended.
Dustin Malecki, 37, Deshler, domestic violence, dismissed; disorderly conduct, $150 fine, 30 days jail suspended; menacing, $150 fine, 30 days jail suspended.
Paul Lytle, 37, Pioneer, theft, $250 fine, 30 days jail; complicity, dismissed.
Cornelius Golden, 28, Perrysburg, driving under suspension, $250 fine, 90 days jail suspended; failure to control, $100 fine.
Dismissed: Micaila Cochran, 25, Toledo, tax violation; Lin Feng, 31, Napoleon, tax violation; Lamar Kendrick, 31, Painesville, possession of drugs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.