Napoleon Municipal Court

Sentenced: Kip Williams, 46, Hamilton, Ind., aggravated menacing, $350 fine, 2 days jail; Ashok Yalamanchili, 38, Napoleon, disorderly conduct, $100 fine, 2 days jail; Morgan Weisenburger, 21, 1688 Mystic Cove, permitting operation by an unlicensed driver, $75 fine; Amanda Lyon, 37, Fayette, no operator's license, $150 fine.

Armando Hernandez-Doan, 26, 1688 Mystic Cove, possession of drugs, $150 fine; driving under suspension, $150 fine, 3 days jail; speed, $50.

Bill Wilson, 43, Hamler, unauthorized use, $150 fine, 30 days jail suspended; criminal damaging, dismissed; placing injurious material on the roadway, $150 fine.

Katrina Williams, 24, Napoleon, disorderly conduct, $150 fine, 30 days jail suspended; menacing, $150 fine, 30 days jail suspended.

Dustin Malecki, 37, Deshler, domestic violence, dismissed; disorderly conduct, $150 fine, 30 days jail suspended; menacing, $150 fine, 30 days jail suspended.

Paul Lytle, 37, Pioneer, theft, $250 fine, 30 days jail; complicity, dismissed.

Cornelius Golden, 28, Perrysburg, driving under suspension, $250 fine, 90 days jail suspended; failure to control, $100 fine.

Dismissed: Micaila Cochran, 25, Toledo, tax violation; Lin Feng, 31, Napoleon, tax violation; Lamar Kendrick, 31, Painesville, possession of drugs.

Trending Recipe Videos


Recommended for you

Load comments