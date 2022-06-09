Napoleon Municipal Court:

Holly Hile, 47, Napoleon, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony, and the case was bound over to a Henry County grand jury.
Ronald Howard, 58, Napoleon, waived his right to preliminary hearings on: menacing, a fourth-degree felony; theft, a first-degree misdemeanor; resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor; and criminal trespassing, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. All four charges were bound over to the Henry County Common Pleas for further proceedings with bond continued as previously set.
Nashville Darden, 27, Napoleon, waived his right to preliminary hearings on: vandalism, a fifth-degree felony; two charges of operating a vehicle under the influence, each a fourth-degree felony; OVI-4 refusal, a first-degree misdemeanor; and OVI refusal, a first-degree misdemeanor. The cases were bound over together to the Henry County Court of Common Pleas with bond continued as previously set.
Christy McNalley, 46, Walbridge, waived her right to preliminary charges on: felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Shawn Shortridge, 52, Napoleon, fugitive from justice, was extradited to the state of Indiana.
Sentenced---
James Little, 49, Liberty Center, drug abuse, $100 fine.
