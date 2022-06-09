Napoleon Municipal Court:

Preliminary hearings---

Holly Hile, 47, Napoleon, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony, and the case was bound over to a Henry County grand jury.

Ronald Howard, 58, Napoleon, waived his right to preliminary hearings on: menacing, a fourth-degree felony; theft, a first-degree misdemeanor; resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor; and criminal trespassing, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. All four charges were bound over to the Henry County Common Pleas for further proceedings with bond continued as previously set.

Nashville Darden, 27, Napoleon, waived his right to preliminary hearings on: vandalism, a fifth-degree felony; two charges of operating a vehicle under the influence, each a fourth-degree felony; OVI-4 refusal, a first-degree misdemeanor; and OVI refusal, a first-degree misdemeanor. The cases were bound over together to the Henry County Court of Common Pleas with bond continued as previously set.

Christy McNalley, 46, Walbridge, waived her right to preliminary charges on: felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Shawn Shortridge, 52, Napoleon, fugitive from justice, was extradited to the state of Indiana.

Sentenced---

James Little, 49, Liberty Center, drug abuse, $100 fine.

Kelly Jones, 35, 1000 Hopkins St., Defiance, theft, $250 fine, 30-day suspended sentence.

David Deshetler, 31, McClure, disorderly conduct, $250 fine, 30-day suspended sentence; dismissed, disorderly conduct, aggravated menacing.

Joaquin Tovar III, 43, Holgate, driving under suspension, $250 fine; 180 days jail/174 suspended.

Elmer Menjivar Aguilar, 31, Austin, Texas, no operator's license, $250 fine; and lanes of travel, $50 fine.

Jimmy May, 20, 544 Haig St., driving without a license, $100 fine; and speed, $125 fine.

Dismissed---

Hayley Druyor, 30, 205 Carter Ave., Defiance, possession of drugs.

Kathryn Keech, 30, Napoleon, assault.

Jesus Sanchez, 19, Napoleon, driving under suspension.

Douglas Pelmear, 62, Napoleon, no operator's license.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments