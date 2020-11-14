Napoleon Municipal Court
April Batson, 47, Deshler, appeared via video on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. She waived her right to a preliminary hearing and was bound over to common pleas court. She was released on a personal-recognizance bond.
