Napoleon Municipal Court

Chelsey Young Wallace, 31, Van Buren Township, Mich., reckless operation, fined $100.

Lex Koerber, 18, Deshler, a charge of disregard for people or property, dismissed with costs abated.

Jennifer Vajen, 33, Liberty Center, littering/unauthorized dumping, fined $150, 30-day suspended sentence if no similar violations for two years.

Joseph Murdock, 42, Deshler, disorderly conduct, a minor misdemeanor, fined $150.

Jerry Borstelman, 54, Napoleon, pleaded no-contest to physical control, fined $500, 30-day suspended jail sentence if no similar offenses for two years, operator's license suspended six months (effective Nov. 28, 2021).

Raymond Pasler, 31, Toledo, FRA-non compliance, $150 fine; fictitious registration, $50; failure to control, $50.

Tate Tadsen, 24, Napoleon, felonious assault, assault, endangering children, all a bindover to common pleas as Tadsen waived preliminary hearing. Bond continues as previously set.

Christopher Wallace, 38, Holgate, corrupting another with drugs, bound over to common pleas for further proceedings as Wallace waived preliminary hearing.

Sarah Stacy, 30, Napoleon, failure to stop for a stopped school bus, $100 fine and costs.

Alberto Cortes, 37, Napoleon, no operator's license, $250 fine; speed violation, 72/55, $50 fine.

Joaquin Tovar III, 42, Napoleon, DUS-non compliance, dismissed without prejudice and costs abated.

Erick Escobar Lopez, 26, Fort Wayne, driving without a license, $250 fine; speed violation, 68/55, $50 fine.

Jerry Roof, 52, Deshler, driving without a license, fine $100.

Trending Recipe Videos


Recommended for you

Load comments