Napoleon Municipal Court
Chelsey Young Wallace, 31, Van Buren Township, Mich., reckless operation, fined $100.
Lex Koerber, 18, Deshler, a charge of disregard for people or property, dismissed with costs abated.
Jennifer Vajen, 33, Liberty Center, littering/unauthorized dumping, fined $150, 30-day suspended sentence if no similar violations for two years.
Joseph Murdock, 42, Deshler, disorderly conduct, a minor misdemeanor, fined $150.
Jerry Borstelman, 54, Napoleon, pleaded no-contest to physical control, fined $500, 30-day suspended jail sentence if no similar offenses for two years, operator's license suspended six months (effective Nov. 28, 2021).
Raymond Pasler, 31, Toledo, FRA-non compliance, $150 fine; fictitious registration, $50; failure to control, $50.
Tate Tadsen, 24, Napoleon, felonious assault, assault, endangering children, all a bindover to common pleas as Tadsen waived preliminary hearing. Bond continues as previously set.
Christopher Wallace, 38, Holgate, corrupting another with drugs, bound over to common pleas for further proceedings as Wallace waived preliminary hearing.
Sarah Stacy, 30, Napoleon, failure to stop for a stopped school bus, $100 fine and costs.
Alberto Cortes, 37, Napoleon, no operator's license, $250 fine; speed violation, 72/55, $50 fine.
Joaquin Tovar III, 42, Napoleon, DUS-non compliance, dismissed without prejudice and costs abated.
Erick Escobar Lopez, 26, Fort Wayne, driving without a license, $250 fine; speed violation, 68/55, $50 fine.
Jerry Roof, 52, Deshler, driving without a license, fine $100.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.