Napoleon Municipal Court

Dana Densmore III, 22, Liberty Center, waived a preliminary hearing on a charge of possession of drugs and the case was bound over to the Henry County Court of Common Pleas for further proceedings. Bond continued as previously set with conditions: Densmore shall not consume any illicit drugs, submit to random drug test and complete an assessment at Recovery Services and comply with the recommendations.

Damarius Holland, 26, Kokomo, Ind., waived a preliminary hearing on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon and a charge of possession of drugs. Both cases were bound over to grand jury. Bond continues as previously set.

