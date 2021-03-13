Napoleon Municipal Court
Kade Hefflinger, 36, Liberty Center, appeared by video on a charge of vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Monday, and was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Brent Reynolds, 55, Archbold, appeared on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and bound over to the Henry County Court of Common Pleas.
Sentenced: Andrew Woods, 26, Hamler, speeding (third offense), $252 fine.
Mark Jensen, 52, McClure, driving under suspension, $250 fine; speed $50 fine.
Kellie Durham, 47, Bryan, disorderly conduct, amended to telecommunications disorderly conduct, $150 fine; 30 days jail, suspended.
Kimberly Schreiber, 41, Napoleon, disorderly conduct, $150 fine; 30 days jail, suspended.
Michael Webb, 49, Napoleon, disorderly conduct, $150 fine; 30 days jail, suspended.
Nick Kehle, 24, Liberty Center, income tax violation, costs only, dismissed.
Amanda Smith, 37, Napoleon, income tax violation, costs only, dismissed.
