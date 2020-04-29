Napoleon Municipal Court
Brett Ardelean, 29, Defiance, appeared by video on a charge of disrupting pubic services, a fourth-degree felony. He was assigned a court-appointed attorney. A preliminary hearing is set for Thursday. He was released on his own recognizance and will submit to GPS monitoring. On charges of assault and theft, a pretrial hearing was set for Thursday morning.
