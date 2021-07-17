Napoleon Municipal Court
Keven Crumrine, 49, Holgate, arraigned on a charge of domestic violence — dismissed for lack of evidence. Cost $246 assessed to defendant.
Amy Crumrine, 46, Holgate, arraigned on a charge of falsification — dismissed for lack of evidence. Cost $149.50 assessed to defendant.
Christopher Colwell, 36, Malinta, found guilty on a charge of dog confinement, ordered to pay $100 fine plus court costs within 30 days.
Danielle Krontz, 26, 619 Logan St., Defiance, arraigned on a charge of non-payment of taxes — dismissed; defendant is deceased.
William Vanalstine, 34, Archbold, found guilty on a charge of non-payment of taxes, ordered to pay $100 fine plus court costs, to pay 2018 taxes plus interests and penalties to City of Napoleon within 30 days; sentenced to 10 days jail (suspended).
Kelly Jones, 34, 1000 Hopkins St., Defiance, found guilty on two charges: possession of drugs, $150 fine plus court costs, and possession of drug paraphernalia, $150 fine. Fines must be paid in full within 120 days or appear on Dec. 14, 2021. On a charge of crossing over a center line — dismissed; ordered to pay costs $97.50.
Daniel Gutierrez, 21, Toledo, arraigned on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and no tail lights — dismissed; defendant taxed $97.50 in court costs. On a charge of OVI 1 refused — guilty; $500 fine plus court costs within 30 days; sentenced to 30 days jail (27 suspended if no similar offense within a year, serve 3 days in DIP within 60 days and comply with recommendations, operator’s license suspended May 15, 2021-May 15, 2022.
Jason Hohenberger, 47, Holgate, arraigned on a charge of open container — dismissed as part of plea negotiations. $97.50 costs due by Feb. 8, 2022. On a charge of OVI/first offense, a first-degree misdemeanor with 6 pts. — guilty, ordered to pay $1,000 plus court costs, sentenced to 180 days jail (147 suspended on condition of no similar violations in two years, submit to chemical testing). On a charge of FRA non-compliant — guilty, $250 fine. OVI/refusal, driving under suspension and no tail lights — dismissed as part of plea negotiation.
Christopher Borstelman, 35, 870 McKinley St., Defiance, two charges, possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, bound over to Henry County Court of Common Pleas along with felony case. Bond continues as previously set.
Ronald Howard, 56, Napoleon, a charge of burglary and a charge of resisting arrest, bound over to grand jury. Bond continues as previously set, $10,000.
Brianna Jasso, 35, Wauseon, arraigned on two charges: DUS-non FRA — dismissed upon motion of the State; 86/55 — guilty, ordered to pay $150 fine plus court costs within 30 days or appear on Sept. 14, 2021, 9 a.m.
Corey Hatcher, 21, Deshler, on a charge of driving without a license — guilty, ordered to pay $150 fine plus court costs within 30 days or appear on Sept. 14, 2021 at 9 a.m.
Katy Mijangos, 25, Ottawa, guilty on two counts: driving without a license, $200 fine plus court costs; 77/55 speed, $50 fine.
Jose Salas, 53, Fort Wayne, Ind., found guilty on a charge of driving under suspension — ordered to pay $250 fine plus court costs; sentenced to 90 days jail (suspended if no similar offense in two years).
Haleigh Olson, 26, Montpelier, guilty on two charges: driving without license, $150 fee plus court costs payable within 30 days or appear on Sept. 14, 2021; 74/55 speed, $50 fine due within 30 days or appear Sept. 14, 2021 at 9 a.m.
Aimee Cochran, 28, Napoleon, found guilty on a charge of DUS (failure to reinstate); fine $200 plus court costs due within 60 days or appear on Sept. 14, 2021.
Justin Travis, 33, Malinta, guilty on two counts: 68/55 speed — $40 fine; FR suspension — $100 fine plus costs. Fines/costs due within 30 days or reappear on Sept. 14, 2021, 9 a.m.
