Ulises Morales, 19, Deshler, waive his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony, and his case was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court.
Ryan Frye, 33, Columbia City, Ind., waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony, and his case was bound over to common pleas court.
Ciara Parks, 24, Deshler, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, and her case was bound over to common pleas Court.
Mallory Frye, 32, Columbia City, Ind., waived her right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony, and her case was bound over to common pleas court.
Sentenced: Emma Brinkman, 18, Deshler, speed (third violation), $252.50 fine.
Angel Morales, 21, Custar, driving without a license, $100 fine.
Jason Ramsey, 44, McClure, domestic violence, $100 fine, 30 days jail suspended.
Steven Dunbar, 20, Napoleon, theft, 30 days jail suspended; criminal damaging, 30 days jail suspended, restitution ordered; fictitious license plates, $150 fine, 30 days jail suspended; driving under suspension, dismissed.
Cierra Downey, 22, Malinta, theft, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended, complete online theft course.
Seth Rowe, 20, Malinta, theft, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended, complete online theft course.
Brittany Marroquin, 30, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $250 fine, 10 days jail.
Justina Schafer, 30, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended.
Joseph Woods, 42, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $100 fine.
Efrain Martinez, 20, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $250 fine.
Carlos Valdez, 42, Findlay, speed, $150 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed.
Nicole Fox, 42, Toledo, leaving the scene, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended; failure to control, $50 fine.
Fred White, 33, 630 Ravine Ave., Defiance, driving under suspension, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended.
Mauricio Lopez Berduo, 26, Archbold, driving without a license, $100 fine; speed, $100 fine.
Robert Carrillo Jr., 25, Wauseon, driving on restricted operator’s license, $100 fine; driving without a license, $100.
Christopher Judge, 36, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $100 fine; 30 days jail suspended.
William Csendes, 35, Napoleon, being in physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended.
Dismissed: Charles Brown, 52, Holgate, driving under suspension, dismissed.
Michelle Smith, 44, Napoleon, nuisance violation and abandoned motor vehicle, dismissed.
