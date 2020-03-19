Napoleon Municipal Court

Sentenced: Juan Torres, 38, Napoleon, city income tax, $150 fine; Benjamin Fields, 30, Malinta, city income tax, $150 fine; Ronald Bowers II, 54, Liberty Center, assured clear distance, $92 fine; Jean Frederick, 74, Napoleon, stop sign violation, $70 fine.

Dismissed: Shannon Henricks, 53, Waldridge, two counts of city income tax; Raymond Schultz Jr., 45, Holgate, city income tax; Rochelle McCoy, 44, Flagstaff, Ariz., passing a bad check, theft.

