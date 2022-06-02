Michelle Smith, 44, Napoleon, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and her case was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court. Her bond was continued.

Seth Wyse, 40, Ridgeville Corners, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of safecracking, a fourth-degree felony, and theft, a fifth-degree felony, and his case was bound over Henry County Common Pleas Court.

Sentenced: Frances Dalton, 71, Liberty Center, kindled fires, $125 fine; Keith Rhoads, 27, Liberty Center, alcohol with underage person violation, $250 fine; Isaiah Crandall, 20, Napoleon, alcohol consumption by an underage person, $250 fine; Lynn Vela, 45, Napoleon, OVI-2, $1,000 fine, 90-day operator’s license suspension, 90 days jail, 80 days suspended; Michaela Spencer, 26, 19652 Beerbower Road, Defiance, driving under suspension, $200 fine; Zachary Tipton, 42, Lyons, unauthorized use of property, $150 fine, 30-days jail suspended; Chandler Stalnaker, 21, Napoleon, criminal trespassing, $100 fine, 30 days jail suspended.

Christina Overholt, 26, Napoleon, illegal use or possession of marijuana, $100 fine; possession of drug paraphernalia, $50 fine; failure to dim headlights, $50 fine; headlights, $50 fine.

Dismissed: Timothy Northrup, 37, South Charleston, domestic violence; Cherilynn Eigsti, 50, Deshler, domestic violence; Lynn Vela, 45, Napoleon, open container.

