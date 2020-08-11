Napoleon Municipal Court
Alex Smith, 34, Deshler, appeared via video on a charge of domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Thursday. Bond was set at $50,000.
Jaden Buchhop, 22, Napoleon, waived a preliminary hearing on a charge of improperly handling a firearm and was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court.
Sentenced: Renee Brinkman-Funchion, 48, Napoleon, failure to yield, $70 fine; Julius Moreno, 35, Napoleon, city tax, $150 fine; Mickey Workman, 42, West Hamlin, W.Va., city tax, $150 fine; Jacob Couts, 18, Napoleon, assault, $121 fine.
Guillermo Paniagua III, 36, Leipsic, driving under suspension, $150 fine; failure to control, $50 fine.
Lorie Schwiebert, 62, McClure, domestic violence, dismissed; domestic violence, $150 fine, one day jail.
Ryan Rutledge, 25, McClure, no operator's license, $150 fine; failure to control, $50 fine.
Lucas Simon, 65, Delphos, OVI, $500 fine, 11 days jail; providing false information, driving without a license, crossing over marked lanes, dismissed.
Anthony Perez, 26, Defiance, failure to yield, $92 fine; expired plates, $70 fine.
