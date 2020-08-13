Napoleon Municipal Court
Ethan Dunakin, 27, Napoleon, appeared by video on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was assigned a court-appointed attorney. A preliminary hearing was set for today. Bond was set at $1,500.
Jennifer Strayer, 42, Liberty Center, appeared by video on charges of domestic violence and tampering with evidence, third-degree felonies. She was assigned a court-appointed attorney. Bond was set at $25,000. A preliminary hearing was set for Aug. 20.
Sentenced: Michael Lewis, 35, Napoleon, nuisance prohibited, $150 fine; Sean Geahlen, 28, Napoleon, FRA suspension, $300 fine; Jeremy Vold, 45, Napoleon, FRA suspension, $300 fine.
Annalece Heroy, 21, Liberty Center, disorderly conduct, $150; no operator's license, $150 fine; invalid tag, $50 fine.
Joshua Armstrong, 36, Napoleon, OVI, $500 fine, three days jail, one-year license suspension; crossing over marked lanes, dismissed.
Dismissed: James Deemer, 26, Fairview Park, city tax violation.
