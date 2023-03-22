Alexander Rodriguez, 25, Napoleon, had as preliminary hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. today on a charge of theft, a fourth-degree felony.
Connor Minnich, 25, Liberty Center, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and his case was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court for further proceedings.
Sentenced:Maria Guevara, 46, Napoleon, OVI, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, three-day driver intervention program, $500 fine/$125 suspended, operator’s license suspended one year; turn signal and driving under suspension, dismissed.
Lathan Myers, 26, Napoleon, OVI, $500 fine/$125 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, three-day driver intervention program, operator’s license suspended one; failure to control and open container, dismissed.
Virginia Trevino, 35, New Bavaria, speed, $75 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed.
Jennifer Smith, 47, Paulding, driving under suspension, $100 fine.
Cinda Helberg, 64, Napoleon, passing a stopped school bus, $100 fine.
Chad Estep, 49, Maumee, aggravated menacing, $170.50 court costs only, 180 days jail/168 days suspended, credit for 12 days served; aggravated menacing (two counts), dismissed.
James Shebek, 37, Napoleon, registration violation, $100 fine, 10 days jail suspended.
Ethan Gutierrez, 20, Liberty Center, driving under suspension, $100 fine.
Quinn Sherman, 25, Napoleon, no operator’s license, $100 fine.
Dismissed: Marcus Mitchell, 38, Holgate, violating a protection order, dismissed.
