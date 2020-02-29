Napoleon Municipal Court
Morgan Jones, 19, Bowling Green, waived a preliminary hearing on charges of burglary and possession of drugs. His case was bound over to grand jury. His bond of $50,000 was continued.
Jermaine Livingston, 19, Oakwood, waived a preliminary hearing on a charge of possession of drugs and was bound over to grand jury. On charges of obstructing official business and criminal trespassing, he was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court. His $15,000 bond was continued.
Nathan Kuhlman, 30, Napoleon, waived a preliminary hearing on a charge of felonious assault and was bound over to grand jury. His $100,000 bond was continued. Charges of domestic violence and child endangering were bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court.
Sentenced: Brian Damman, 19, Grelton, failure to control, $92 fine; Thomas Porter, 23, 508 Ravine Ave., city income tax violation, $75 fine; Jesus Hernandez, 69, Napoleon, disorderly conduct, $50 fine.
Joshua Froelich, 23, Napoleon, hit skip, $300 fine, six-month license suspension; failure to control, $50 fine.
Jacob Dickmann, 32, West Unity, OVI-2, $750 fine, 10 days jail, one-year license suspension; speed, safety belt, dismissed.
Justin Travis, 31, Holgate, driving under suspension, dismissed, failure to yield, $100 fine; fictitious registration, $100 fine.
Christopher Moore, 36, Holland, open container, speed, driving under suspension, dismissed; OVI, $500 fine, three days jail, one-year license suspension.
Mark Winger, 52, Glen Ellyn, Ill., distracted driving, $100 fine; crossing over marked lanes, $70 fine.
Dismissed: Robert Rivera, 54, Napoleon, city income tax violation; Samuel Pawlicki, 26, Napoleon, city income tax violation.
