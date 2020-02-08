Napoleon Municipal Court
Rodney Garza, 30, Bryan, appeared on a charge of menacing by stalking. He was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court. His bond of $25,000 was continued.
Sentenced: Roger Rice, 47, Huntertown, Ind., assured clear distance, $92 fine; Brent Schlatter, 37, Paulding, permit violation, $70 fine; Teresa Bradley, 65, Wauseon, illegal passing, $70 fine; Logan Baker, 19, 1683 Tahoe Ridge, Defiance, disorderly conduct, $150 fine; Louis Costilla III, 32, Toledo, driving under suspension, $250 fine; Benjamin Ashliman, 40, Napoleon, abandoned motor vehicle, $250 fine, with $200 stayed on the condition the vehicle is removed from the property.
Bradley Seeman, 54, Monroe, Mich., aggravated menacing, dismissed; menacing, $250 fine.
Dismissed: Alex Smith, 34, Deshler, theft.
