Elaine Mansfield, 58, Napoleon, appeared in court on a nuisance prohibition was found guilty, ordered to pay $250 fines with $225 suspended if the property is up to code by Sept. 30, 2021.
Vincent Mansfield, 40, Napoleon, appeared in court on a nuisance prohibition was found guilty, ordered to pay $250 fines plus court costs with $225 suspended if the property is up to code by September 30, 2021; fines and costs due by Nov. 30, 2021.
Jamie Talyor, 38, Napoleon, appeared in court on a charge of non payment of taxes, found guilty, ordered to pay $150 fines plus court costs. Taylor was sentenced to 30 days jail (suspended under condition of payment of 2018 taxes plus interest and penalties by Nov. 30, 2021.
Ashley Cole, 31, Napoleon, appeared by video from CCNO on a charge of disorderly conduct, found guilty. Cole was ordered to pay $100 fines plus court costs by Dec. 13, 2021.
Jason Lutts, 38, Middle Point, appeared in court on a charge of theft, pleaded guilty. Sentencing set for after a pre-sentencing investigation; Lutts must continue 180 days jail (60 suspended, credit for 14 days served on condition of no theft violations for two years) until after PSI.
