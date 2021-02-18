Napoleon Municipal Court
Ponder Edmonson, 35, Indianapolis, appeared by video arraignment on a charge of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. He was assigned a court-appointed attorney. Bond was set at $25,000 with a 10% cash allowance. A preliminary hearing was set for 1 p.m. today.
Logan Malinowski, 27, Liberty Center, appeared by video arraignment on a charge of assault, a fourth-degree felony. He was assigned a court-appointed attorney. Bond was set at $15,000 with a 10% cash allowance. A preliminary hearing was set for 2 p.m. today.
Vashun Tolbert, 43, Detroit, appeared by video arraignment on a charge of violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. He was assigned a court-appointed attorney. Bond was set at $25,000 with a 10% cash allowance. A preliminary hearing was set for 1:15 p.m. today.
