Napoleon Municipal Court
Ethan Dunakin, 27, Napoleon, appeared by video on charges of obstructing official business and two counts of assault. He was assigned a court-appointed attorney. Bond was set at $25,000 with a 10% cash allowance. A preliminary hearing was set for 1 p.m. Thursday. On charges of resisting arrest and criminal damaging, a pretrial hearing was set for the same time.
