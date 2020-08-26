Napoleon Municipal Court

Ethan Dunakin, 27, Napoleon, appeared by video on charges of obstructing official business and two counts of assault. He was assigned a court-appointed attorney. Bond was set at $25,000 with a 10% cash allowance. A preliminary hearing was set for 1 p.m. Thursday. On charges of resisting arrest and criminal damaging, a pretrial hearing was set for the same time.

Load comments