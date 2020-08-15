Napoleon Municipal Court

Alex Smith, 34, Deshler, appeared by video on a charge of domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony. Smith waived his right to a preliminary hearing and was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court.

Ethan Dunakin, 27, Napoleon, appeared by video for a preliminary hearing on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing and was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court. He was released on his own recognizance.

Load comments