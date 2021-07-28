Napoleon Municipal Court
Dustin Malecki, 37, Deshler, on a charge of assault - dismissed; found guilty on a charge of domestic violence. Fined $250 plus $412.22 court costs and sentenced to 180 days jail (suspended with conditions: no domestic violence for two years, consumption of no alcohol for two years, successfully complete 90 days TAD, drug and alcohol assessment, one year probation). TPO dissolves by operation of law.
Brandon L. Williams, 40, Napoleon, preliminary hearing on domestic violence and two charges of violating protection order bound over to Henry County Court of Common Pleas for further proceedings. On a third charge, violating a protection order, guilty; $150 fine plus $136.50 court costs - 180 days jail (60 suspended if no TPO violations in two years, no contact with alleged victim).
Andrew Schmitz, 29, Napoleon, preliminary hearing waived on a vandalism charge and the case was bound over to the Henry County Court of Common Pleas.
Denver Earl, 44, Napoleon, found guilty on a charge of drug abuse, ordered to pay $92.50 fine plus court costs. On a second charge, found guilty of speed 77/55, fined $42.50 plus court costs.
Kenneth Sizemore, 45, Holgate, found guilty on a charge of wrongful entrustment, order to pay $250 fine plus court costs.
Matthew Torres-Wilson, 31, Deshler, found guilty on a charge of driving under suspension, fined $250 plus court costs. Sentenced 30 days jail (suspended if no violations of DUS for two years). On a second charge of driving without a license, $250 fine plus court costs, due Dec. 31. On third charge of speed 78/55, found guilty, $50 fine due Dec. 31. Fourth charge of domestic violence - dismissed with no court costs. Fifth charge of assault, found guilty, $250 fine plus $242.50 court costs; sentenced 180 days jail (179 suspended, one day credit conditions: no domestic violence in two years, no contact with alleged victim for six months).
Chayce Neumeier, 23, Liberty Center, three charges dismissed without prejudice because information was incorrectly entered in citations: FR suspension, no motorcycle endorsement, invalid tag.
Gabriel Smith, 22, McClure, possession of drug paraphernalia - dismissed; pay $97.50 court costs. A charge of open container - dismissed; OVI, first in 10 years, guilty, $750 fine plus court costs. 90 days jail (87 suspended if no OVI in two years, three days in DIP within 60 days and comply, one year probation, OL suspended one year).
Michael Lynch, 42, Walbridge, pleaded guilty to no operator's license, fined $150 and $184 court costs.
Jesse Turner, 40, Napoleon, found guilty of telephone harassment, a first-degree misdemeanor, fined $250 plus court costs, sentenced to 180 days jail (suspended with condition: no contact with victim and no violations of telephone harassment for two years).
Austin Pritchard, 30, Napoleon, aggravated menacing - guilty, fine $250 plus $279 court costs, 180 days jail (90 days susp. with condition: no menacing violations for two years, probation for one year); disorderly conduct - dismissed as part of plea negotiations; criminal damaging - dismissed; aggravated menacing - dismissed; assault - guilty, $250 fine plus court costs, 180 days jail (90 suspended with condition: no menacing for two years, probation one year). Sentences run concurrently.
Christina Hill, 37, Liberty Center, guilty of menacing, fine $100 and $136.50 court costs. Sentenced to 30 days jail (29 suspended, credit for one, conditions: no menacing for two years, no contact with alleged victim).
Melinda Altman, 50, Napoleon, case of non-payment of taxes - dismissed.
Tammy Murray, 57, Holgate, guilty of animals running loose; $150 fine plus court costs, 10 days jail (suspended with condition: no similar offense in two years).
Nickolas Schey, 23, Leipsic, OVI/Urine (high) - dismissed; physical control, fourth-degree misdemeanor, 0 points - guilty $500 fine plus court costs, 30 days jail (27 susp. if no OVI/physical control in two years, three days in DIP within 60 days and comply). Failure to control -dismissed.
Ashley Cuellar, 26, Napoleon, OVI-1/blood - guilty, $500 fine plus $115 court costs, 30 days jail (27 susp. if no OVI in two years, three days in DIP within 90 days, comply, reimburse NPD $37 for cost of alcohol test, OL suspended May 24, 2021-May 24, 2022). A second charge of hit-skip - dismissed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.