Napoleon Municipal Court
Mark Shaw, 23, Lima, appeared by video arraignment on two charges of aggravated menacing. He was assigned a court-appointed attorney. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. today. Bond was set at $75,000. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim.
Jermaine Livingston, 19, Oakwood, appeared by video arraignment on a charge possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was assigned a court-appointed attorney. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for 1:45 p.m. today. Bond was set at $15,000.
