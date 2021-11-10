Napoleon Municipal Court
Lovepreet Singh, 23, Indianapolis, was arraigned on two charges and found guilty on both counts: driving under suspension, bench warrant recalled, fine $250, 30-day suspended jail sentence if no violations of driving under suspension in two years; and traffic control, $150 fine.
Armando Tapia, 41, Liberty Center, arraigned on a charge of OVI-1/low test and found guilty, $500 fine, 30 days jail/27 suspended if no violations of OVI in two years and serve three days in drug intervention program. Four charges dismissed: open container/$122.50 taxed to Tapia; OVI breath low; driving without a license; and crossing over a marked lane.
Kyle Warnimont, 38, Napoleon, arraigned on a charge of OVI-2/low test, $750 fine and 180 days jail/160 days suspended if no OVI in two years. Report to CCNO at 6 p.m., Nov. 12 to serve 20 days. Dismissed as part of plea negotiations, OVI/breath high.
Caleb Fuller, 23, Malinta, on a speeding violation 59/55, a minor misdemeanor with no points, $150 fine; and dismissed a charge of driving under BMV suspension.
William Rader, 38, Napoleon, found guilty on two charges: driving under suspension, $100 fine and must show proof of insurance; assured clear distance ahead, $100 fine.
Ernest Wallace, 53, Grand Rapids, arraigned via video from CCNO, found guilty on three charges: DUS-non Fra, $150 fine; out of state license; speed violation, 71/55, $50 fine.
