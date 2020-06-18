Napoleon Municipal Court
Sentenced: Roy Glass, 34, Napoleon, theft, $250 fine, 1 day jail; Lee Valentine, 31, Sherwood, violating a protection order, $150 fine, 60 days jail suspended.
Jonathan Sommers, 25, Holland, possession of drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; possession of drugs, $150 fine.
Heath Wallace, 41, Napoleon, domestic violence, obstruction, dismissed; resisting arrest, $250 fine, 1 day jail.
Candida Cerrato-Munoz, 30, Bryan, criminal trespassing, $100 fine, two days jail; disorderly conduct, dismissed.
James Sweeney, 25, Toledo, OVI, 3 days jail, one-year license suspension; OVI, no lights at night, dismissed.
Alicia Reinbolt, 35, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $150 fine, 30 days jail suspended; no safety belt, $30 fine.
Kraig Brinkman, 38, Malinta, failure to comply, $750 fine, 3 days jail, six-month license suspension; OVI, prohibited jacklight, crossing over marked lanes, failure to yield, slow speed, dismissed.
Dean Schultheis, 48, Napoleon, OVI, $750 fine, 10 days jail, one-year license suspension; no brakelights, two counts of OVI, dismissed.
Dustin Spencer, 35, Napoleon, OVI, $500 fine, 3 days jail; driving under suspension, OVI, dismissed.
