Napoleon Municipal Court

Michael Runyon, 67, Perrysburg, found guilty of possession of drugs and 67/55 speed. $135 fines plus court costs.

Brandon Rosebrook, 33, Hamler, found guilty of disorderly conduct, a minor misdemeanor, ordered to pay $150 fine plus court costs. TPO dissolves by operation of the law.

Shyne Smith, 40, Wauseon, found guilty of criminal trespassing, order to pay $250 fine plus court costs; 30 days jail (suspended if no violations of criminal conduct for two years). A second charge of domestic violence dismissed with court costs taxed to Smith.

Jerrod McGraw, 31, Napoleon, guilty on a charge of disorderly conduct. $70 fine plus court costs.

Frederick Pietsch, 42, Napoleon, charge of theft, pleaded no contest; ordered $100 fine plus court costs by July 30.

William Keehn, 40, Liberty Center, safety belt violation dismissed; found guilty of driving without an operator's license. $250 fine plus court costs due within 30 days, show proof of insurance.

Brian Chisholm, 31, North Baltimore, guilty of 64/55 speed violation; ordered to pay $150 fine plus court costs within 90 days.

Steven Stark, 19, Wauseon, guilty of 64/55 speed violation; ordered to pay $150 fine plus court costs on payment plan.

Matthew Hammon, 45, Napoleon, guilty on two charges: FRA suspension and invalid tag; $300 fines plus court costs on payment plan.

Linda Bostic, 61, 24015 County Road A, Defiance, found guilty of wrongful entrustment; fined $250 plus court costs.

