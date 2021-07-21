Napoleon Municipal Court
Michael Runyon, 67, Perrysburg, found guilty of possession of drugs and 67/55 speed. $135 fines plus court costs.
Brandon Rosebrook, 33, Hamler, found guilty of disorderly conduct, a minor misdemeanor, ordered to pay $150 fine plus court costs. TPO dissolves by operation of the law.
Shyne Smith, 40, Wauseon, found guilty of criminal trespassing, order to pay $250 fine plus court costs; 30 days jail (suspended if no violations of criminal conduct for two years). A second charge of domestic violence dismissed with court costs taxed to Smith.
Jerrod McGraw, 31, Napoleon, guilty on a charge of disorderly conduct. $70 fine plus court costs.
Frederick Pietsch, 42, Napoleon, charge of theft, pleaded no contest; ordered $100 fine plus court costs by July 30.
William Keehn, 40, Liberty Center, safety belt violation dismissed; found guilty of driving without an operator's license. $250 fine plus court costs due within 30 days, show proof of insurance.
Brian Chisholm, 31, North Baltimore, guilty of 64/55 speed violation; ordered to pay $150 fine plus court costs within 90 days.
Steven Stark, 19, Wauseon, guilty of 64/55 speed violation; ordered to pay $150 fine plus court costs on payment plan.
Matthew Hammon, 45, Napoleon, guilty on two charges: FRA suspension and invalid tag; $300 fines plus court costs on payment plan.
Linda Bostic, 61, 24015 County Road A, Defiance, found guilty of wrongful entrustment; fined $250 plus court costs.
