Carl Holsinger, 29, Marion, arraigned on a charge of FRA-non compliance and found guilty; fined $250.
Thomas Hambleton, 61, Liberty Center, arraigned on five charges to which he waived preliminary hearings and each was bound over to the Henry County Court of Common Pleas for further proceedings: two charges of possession of drugs; disorderly conduct; criminal trespassing; and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on a bond of personal recognizance and ordered to check with Common Pleas probation, in person, once weekly.
Mary Paneno, 66, Sun City, Ariz., arraigned on a charge of OVI/low test, amended from OVI-1, Br. 0.172%, a first-degree misdemeanor with six points, and found guilty; fined $500 and sentenced to 30 days jail (27 suspended with conditions: serve three days in drug intervention program and no OVI for two years).
Trey Pontious, 28, Napoleon, pleaded no contest to FR suspension and found guilty; fined $250.
Jimmy Clemens, 37, 1000 Harding St., Defiance, pleaded no contest to a charge of driving under suspension, found guilty; fined $250 and given a 10 day suspended sentence with condition of no DUS for two years.
